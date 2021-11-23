Education Ministry denies issuing circular on prohibited punishments in schools

The statement was issued in response to an article published on a media portal on November 21, 2021, claiming that teachers who nag or criticise students will be punished. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has never issued any table or circular on the forms of prohibited punishments in schools which had gone viral on social media.

In a statement, the ministry said that the disciplinary management procedures were based on the guidelines and professional circulars, namely the Education (School Discipline) Regulations 1959 and Circular 8/1983: Imposing Ordinary Punishment on Students Who Commit Misconduct Not Stated in Education Rules.

Also, Circular 7/1995: Procedures for Imposing Actions and Punishments Against Students; Circular 10/2001: All Teachers are Disciplinary Teachers; Circular 7/2003: Power of Teachers to Cane Students; and Circular 7/2011: Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures 1:3:7 Reporting and Actions to Address Disciplinary Issues.

The statement was issued in response to an article published on a media portal on November 21, 2021, claiming that teachers who nag or criticise students will be punished. — Bernama