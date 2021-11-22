Prasarana launches ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ travel pass for limitless rides on Fridays, weekends and public holidays

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Keluarga Malaysia Travel Pass would allow four persons from the same family limitless daily access to ride the LRT, MRT, Monorails and RapidKL buses, as well as the BRT Sunway line on Friday, the weekend and public holidays. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad today launched the “Keluarga Malaysia” Travel Pass to encourage more Malaysians to use the public transportation system available beginning December 1.

Launching the event, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Keluarga Malaysia Travel Pass — which would cost RM15 — would allow four persons from the same family limitless daily access to ride the LRT, MRT, Monorails and RapidKL buses, as well as the BRT Sunway line on Friday, the weekend and public holidays.

“Public transportation also plays an important role towards the success of Keluarga Malaysia.

“Aside from it being a tool to unite all races in the country, it also serves to boost thr country’s economic growth,” he said in his speech during the launch of the travel pass here in KL Sentral.

Prasarana Chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said that the Keluarga Malaysia Travel Pass initiative also aims to help lift Malaysia’s economy by encouraging Malaysians to utilise public transport and spend at shopping malls within Prasarana’s rail and bus network.

“It is also our hope that the Travel Pass would encourage domestic tourists to use the public transportation available to explore all the interesting places in the Klang Valley, and help small traders’ economy around the city get back on their feet at the same time.

Jamaludin at the same time said that Prasarana’s subsidiary, Prasarana Integrated Development Sdn Bhd also launched the Small and Medium Enterprise Transit Package.

“The details of this package will be announced soon, and is expected to begin operating in March 2022,” he said.