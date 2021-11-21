Winners and losers in the 15th Melaka state election: A detailed account of where the votes went

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf are pictured at Barisan Nasional's command centre in Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates romped to victory in the Melaka polls yesterday, winning 21 seats from a total of 28.

In total, 95,157 votes were cast for BN candidates with the largest margin of victory coming in the Lendu seat where the party’s chief minister candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Ali won with 4,486 votes compared to Bersatu’s Major Abdullah Mahadi with 1,382 votes, a difference of 3,104 votes.

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh trumped Perikatan Nasional (PN) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin with a thin majority of 364 votes in the hot seat of Tanjung Bidara.

Ab Rauf garnered 3,559 votes, while Mas Ermieyati obtained 3,195 votes. Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Zainal Hassan only managed a mere 489 votes.

BN component parties MCA contributed two seats (Machap Jaya and Kelebang) and MIC one seat (Gadek) to its total 21-seat tally.

PH component party DAP’s candidates won with huge margins in their constituencies.

Kesidang candidate Seah Soo Chin won with a massive margin of 10,237 votes to closest rival Leong Hui Ying from BN component party MCA.

Ayer Keroh’s DAP candidate Kerk Chee Yee also won with a margin of 5,624 votes from closest rival Yong Fuan Juan from BN component party MCA, while Kota Laksamana candidate Low Chee Leong won a landslide 11,494 votes from Benjamin Low Chin Hong of MCA as well.

DAP also won Bandar Hilir while another PH component party Amanah took Bukit Katil.

PH’s main party PKR, meanwhile, lost in all 11 seats that it contested, and saw its state chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin losing in Paya Rumput.

PN component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) won two seats in the form of Sungai Udang and Bemban.

However, PN’s other component parties PAS and Gerakan won no seats yesterday.

The breakdown of who won what is as follows:

N01 Kuala Linggi

Number of Registered Voters: 10,928

Majority : 1,836

Rosli Abdullah, BN (Umno), 3,554 votes Julasapiyah Kassim, PH (Amanah), 1,718 votes Datuk Kamisan Palil, Independent, 51 votes Aziah Mohd Sa’ad, PN (PAS), 1,645 votes

N02 Tanjung Bidara

Number of Registered Voters: 10,133

Majority: 364

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, PN (Bersatu), 3,195 votes Zainal Hassan, PH (PKR), 489 votes Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, BN (Umno), 3,559 votes

N03 Ayer Limau

Number of Registered Voters: 11,227

Majority : 1,085

Datuk Hameed Basheer, BN (Umno), 3,838 votes Mazenah Baharuddin, PH (Amanah), 798 votes Dr Nordina Abd Latif, PN (Bersatu), 2,753 votes

N04 Lendu

Number of Registered Voters: 10,561

Majority 3,104

Major (Rtd) Abdullah Mahadi, PN (Bersatu), 1,382 votes Mohamad Asri Ibrahim, PH (PKR), 1,155 votes Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, BN (Umno), 4,486 votes

N05 Taboh Naning

Number of Registered Voters: 8,661

Majority 1,825

Abu Hashim Abdul Samad, PN (PAS), 1,345 votes Zulkiflee Mohd Zin, BN (Umno), 3,170 votes Zairi Suboh, PH (Amanah), 1,024 votes

N06 Rembia

Number of Registered Voters: 15,756

Majority : 860

K. Murali, Independant, 64 votes Zamri Pakiri, PH (PKR), 3,364 votes Sabarudin Kudus, Independent, 67 votes Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, BN (Umno), 4,224 votes Zamzuri Arifin, PN (Bersatu), 2,433 votes

N07 Gadek

Number of Registered Voters: 12,641

Majority : 559

P. Shanmugam V. Ptcyhay, BN (MIC), 3,022 votes Azafen Amin, Independent, 60 votes Laila Norinda Maon, Putra, 68 votes Mohan Singh Booda Singh, Independent, 23 votes Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam, PN (Bersatu), 2,041 votes G. Saminathan, PH (DAP), 2,463 votes

N08 Machap Jaya

Number of Registered Voters: 12,487

Majority 938

Ngwe Hee Sem, BN (MCA), 3,732 votes Law Bing Haw, PH (PKR), 2,794 votes Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), 167 votes Azlan Daud, Independent, 101 votes Tai Siong Jiul, PN (Bersatu), 1,202 votes

N09 Durian Tunggal

Number of Registered Voters: 13,312

Majority : 559

Mohd Erfan Mahrilar, Independent, 58 votes Zahari Abd Kalil, BN (Umno), 3,663 votes Sofi Wahab, PH (Amanah), 3,104 votes Ja’afar Othman, PN (PAS), 2,208 votes

N10 Asahan

Number of Registered Voters: 15,745

Majority 2,993 votes

Mohd Noor Salleh, Independent, 44 votes Fairul Nizam Roslan, BN (Umno), 5,659 votes Azmar Abdul Hamid, Independent, 99 votes B. Dhanesh, PN (Gerakan), 1,364 votes Datuk Seri Idris Haron, PH (PKR), 2,666 votes Mohd Akhir Ayob, Independent, 136 votes

N11 Sungai Udang

Number of Registered Voters: 22,793

Majority 530

Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, BN (Umno), 6,259 votes Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof, PN (Bersatu), 6,789 votes Hasmorni Tamby, PH (PKR), 2,035 votes Datuk Mohd Zahar Hasim, Independent, 471

N12 Pantai Kundor

Number of Registered Voters: 15,469

Majority : 827

Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa, PN (Bersatu), 3,133 votes Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, PH (Amanah), 2,799 votes Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hasim, BN (Umno), 3,960 votes

N13 Paya Rumput

Number of Registered Voters: 26,455

Majority : 629

Datuk Rais Yasin, BN (Umno), 6,830 votes Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, PH (PKR), 6,201 votes Muhammad Faris Izwan Mazlan, PN (Bersatu), 3,972 votes Mohamad Hashidi Mohd Zin, Perkasa, 81 Major (Rtd) Mohd Jaini Dimon, Independent, 127 votes

N14 Kelebang

Number of Registered Voters: 19,976

Majority : 876

Bakri Jamaluddin, PN (PAS), 3,884 votes Datuk Lim Ban Hong, BN (MCA), 5,028 votes Gue Teck, PH (PKR), 4,152 votes

N15 Pengkalan Batu

Number of Registered Voters: 20,821

Majority : 131

Muhammad Danish Zainudin, PH (DAP), 4,708 votes Mohd Azrudin Md Idris, PN (Bersatu), 2,681 votes Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, Independent, 1,218 votes Mohd Aluwi Sari, Putra, 82 votes Datuk Kalsom Noordin, BN (Umno), 4,839 votes

N16 Ayer Keroh

Number of Registered Voters: 25,945

Majority : 5,624 votes

Datuk Seri Micheal Gan Peng Lam, PN (Gerakan), 2,479 votes Kerk Chee Yee, PH (DAP), 9,459 votes Yong Fun Juan, BN (MCA), 3,835 votes

N17 Bukit Katil

Number of Registered Voters: 25,410

Majority ; 1,057

Datuk Hasnoor Sdg Husin, BN (Umno), 5,748 votes Abdul Hamid Mustapah, Independent, 109 votes Adly Zahari, PH (Amanah), 6,805 votes Muhammad Al Afiz Yahya, PN (PAS), 3,715 votes

N18 Ayer Molek

Number of Registered Voters: 17,863

Majority : 2,802

Datuk Rahmad Mariman, BN (Umno), 6,348 votes Ahmad Muaz Idris, Independent, 90 votes Mohd Fadly Samin, PN (Bersatu), 3,546 votes Mohd Rafee Ibrahim, PH (PKR), 2,446 votes

N19 Kesidang

Number of Registered Voters: 37,304

Majority : 10,237

Seah Shoo Chin (Allex Seah), PH (DAP), 14,769 votes Patrick Ng Chin Kae, PN (Gerakan), 3,124 votes Leong Hui Ying, BN (MCA), 4,532 votes

N20 Kota Laksamana

Number of Registered Voters: 28,777

Majority : 11,494

Fong Khai Ling, PN (Gerakan), 1,190 votes Benjamin Low Chin Hong, BN (MCA), 2,014 votes Low Chee Leong, PH (DAP), 13,508 votes

N21 Duyong

Number of Registered Voters: 18,237

Majority : 200

Gan Tian Soh, Independent, 60 votes (lost deposit) Mohd Faizal Amzah, Perkasa, 52 votes (lost deposit) Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halim, BN (Umno), 4,684 votes Damian Yeo Shen Li, PH (DAP), 4,484 votes Datuk Kamarudin Sedik, PN (PAS), 2,874 votes Muhamad Hafiz Ishak, Independent, 57 votes

N22 Bandar Hilir

Number of Registered Voters: 19,909

Majority : 7,778

Mak Chee Kin, Independent, 159 votes Leng Chau Yen, PH (DAP), 9,091 votes Lee Kah Sean, BN (MCA), 1,313 votes Clarice Chan Ming Wang, PN (Gerakan), 634 votes

N23 Telok Mas

Number of Registered Voters: 20,712

Majority : 2,076

Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, PN (Bersatu), 3,976 votes Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad, Independent, 153 votes Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat, PH (Amanah), 3,891 votes Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, BN (Umno), 6,052 votes

N24 Bemban

Number of Registered Voters: 18,573

Majority : 328

Azmi Kamis, Independent, 130 votes Datuk Ng Choon Koon, Independent, 850 votes Tey Kok Kiew, PH (DAP), 3,095 votes Datuk Koh Chin Han, BN (MCA), 3,883 votes Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub, PN (Bersatu), 4,211 votes

N25 Rim

Number of Registered Voters: 13,672

Majority : 1,327

Azalina Abdul Rahman, PN (Bersatu), 2,710 votes B. Prasanth Kumar, PH (PKR), 2,163 votes Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar, BN (Umno), 4,037 votes

N26 Serkam

Number of Registered Voters: 15,977

Majority : 79

Datuk Norazlanshah Hazali, Independent, 99 Ahmad Bilal Rahaudin, PN (PAS), 4,959 Ustaz Muhammad Khomeini Kamal, PH (Amanah), 1,535 Datuk Zaidi Attan, BN (Umno), 5,038

N27 Merlimau

Number of Registered Voters: 14,014

Majority : 3,248

Azrin Ab Majid, PH (Amanah), 2,385 Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, BN (Umno), 5,633 Abd Alim Shapie, PN (PAS), 1,622

N28 Sungai Rambai

Number of Registered Voters: 11,837



