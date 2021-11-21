Sarawak CM says Melaka polls results show people want stable government, reject ‘frogging culture’

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg speaking at the launching of the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park on Nov 8. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 21 — The Melaka election results have sent two clear messages, one of which is that the people want a stable government, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said the second message was that the people had rejected the ‘frogging culture’, referring to party-hopping among some politicians.

“There are two very clear messages (from the Melaka polls results). Number one, the people want a very stable government. Number two, (people reject) frogging culture.

“That’s why you notice that one party ‘kosong’ (did not win any seat). It was supposed to be a strong party, it (the party) is in Sarawak too.

“With these two very clear messages, (it shows that) people are fed up with the unsettled situation,” he said in response to a question during a press conference after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sejingkat Bridge and Second Kuching Samarahan Trunk Road at the project site in Demak here today.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) captured Melaka with a two-thirds majority, winning 21 of the 28 seats in the state polls.

Of the 21 seats won by BN, Umno won the most with 18 seats followed by MCA and MIC, two seats and one seat respectively.

Prior to this polls, Umno held only 13 seats out of the 28 seats.

BN’s rival coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) won just five seats — DAP won four and Amanah won one while PKR lost all the 11 seats it contested, and Perikatan Nasional won two seats. — Borneo Post Online