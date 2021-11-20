PM: Govt recognises importance of Orang Asli youth’s education, wellbeing

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob interacts with Orang Asli children during a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Rok in Bera November 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

BERA, Nov 20 ― The government has always placed special emphasis on the wellbeing of Orang Asli in the country, including in the aspect of education, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said among the initiatives taken were the Orang Asli Special Admission Pathway to Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) programme which was being studied for implementation next year.

“Such a special pathway and access can open give more opportunities to children of Orang Asli to pursue tertiary education and we are confident to see more of them graduated from UPNM.

“The efficiency and inclusive community of Orang Asli is an important agenda under the principle of Keluarga Malaysia to ensure that they too can shoulder the responsibility to develop the nation with the strong spirit of love for the country.”

Ismail Sabri said this in his speech going on a walkabout in conjunction with Jakoa-UPNM Community Service Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Rok here today.

Also present were Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Minister of Education Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, Director-General of Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) Sapiah Mohd Nor and UPNM vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said some educational aid that was discontinued under the previous Pakatan Harapan government has been reinstalled, some with increased allocation, to help the children of Orang Asli to gain education.

“We are also facilitating the learning process for children of Orang Asli living in remote areas by providing them hostel facilities we used to have K-9 schools (Comprehensive Special Model School) tailored for them, and it had also been further improved with K11 schools.

“We want to see more Orang Asli children pursue their education to the highest level possible, probably overseas, and not only to get a bachelor’s degree, but maybe a PhD,” he said.

Government’s special emphasis on Orang Asli can also be seen in the allocation given to the community in Budget 2022 and the 12th Malaysia Plan. ― Bernama