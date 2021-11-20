In Melaka polling, the elderly seem to outnumber young voters especially in rural seats

A voter casts her vote in Durian Tunggal during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― The Melaka state election today has largely been dominated by elderly voters showing up in strong numbers especially in rural seats such as Asahan and Lendu.

Malay Mail’s observation showed that many of the young that were present at polling centres were merely there helping their elderly parents to their respective voting centres.

At SK Durian Daun, in Masjid Tanah, where Barisan Nasional candidate for Lendu, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali is voting, a steady stream of mostly older voters had steadily arrived at the voting centre since 8am.

When approached near the voting centre, an elderly voter, who wished to be known as Salahudin, 60 said he was excited to cast his vote this morning and also show his commitment to his chosen candidate.

“I'm excited to vote for him and I want him to win. He should be given a chance to take the seat,” said the pensioner, who did not name his preferred candidate.

Salahudin and a few of his neighbours were largely in a joyful mood heading to the voting centre.

When asked whether he and his fellow voters were concerned about Covid-19, Salahudin said he was definitely worried but confident that the voting process would be safe.

“I do pray that nothing bad would happen. Just vote and quickly return home and God willing let this be a very good Saturday for everyone,” he said.

An elderly man casts his vote in Durian Tunggal during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021.

The Election Commission (EC) has enacted strict procedures for voters heading into each polling centre with temperature checks along with medical observation areas attended by public health officials are a prerequisite for each polling centre.

Similar checks done at SK Batang Melaka under the Asahan state seat saw a similar situation, where the school, located near the Negri Sembilan border, saw mostly elderly voters to cast their ballots.

In the city, particularly at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubu voting centre, under the Kota Laksamana state seat, there was a steady stream of voters casting their votes as early as 9am.

The crowds, consisting of mainly elderly folk, with some accompanying their children or younger relatives, were seen lined up in an orderly manner without much fuss.

“I voted together with my 70-year-old mother this morning and the entire process took less than 10 minutes,” said SK Pang when met outside the school’s entrance.

The 38-year-old graphic artist said there were no long queues and parking was easy.

Senior citizens queue up to cast their votes in Durian Tunggal during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021.

The Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubu voting centre is located in Melaka city centre, near the tourist area of Jonker Walk, and is among one of the more popular centres under the Kota Laksamana state seat.

But the stream of voters slowly tapered off towards mid-day.

At the time of writing, the EC announced that 36 per cent of voters in the state have cast their ballot as of 12pm.

Some 217 voting centres are open today, with 1,109 voting lanes.

In this election, some 495,195 voters across 28 state seats will determine who would steer the state administration in the next five years.

Polling is set to close at 5.30pm.