Air Selangor: Unscheduled water supply disruption in USJ areas due to ‘air lock’ issue on main distribution pipe

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Residents in the USJ 1 to USJ 27 areas in Petaling district are currently experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption and low water pressure, due to an “air lock” issue on the main distribution pipe that carries water to the Sime UEP pond in Kg Kenangan in Puchong.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said Air Selangor will channel water supply in stages after the level of the distribution pond is stabilised.

“Restoration varies depending on the location and distance of the resident's premises,” she said in a statement.

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored in all areas by midnight tonight,” she added.

“Air Selangor will mobilise water tankers to the affected areas with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral services,” she said.

Consumers are reminded to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) when collecting water supply from the tankers.

More information can be obtained by contacting Air Selangor at 15300 and any queries can be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. ― Bernama