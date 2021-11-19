Kedahans, with DAP’s help, take state govt to court over 4D outlet ban

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — DAP’s National Legal Bureau is helping Alor Setar residents file a lawsuit challenging the Kedah government’s recent decision to ban gaming activities statewide.

Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said he is representing the residents who participated in the gaming activity file the judicial review application in court yesterday.

“It will be contended by the plaintiffs, amongst others, that the decision of the Kedah state government to not renew such gaming licences is ultra vires the Federal Constitution as the power to issue such licences are exclusively within the jurisdiction of Parliament.

“The Plaintiffs will further contend that the said decision of the mentri besar is unreasonable and liable to be quashed by the High Court upon an application for judicial review.

“All cause papers will be served on the relevant parties in due course and we hope to obtain an early date for the hearing for leave at the Alor Setar High Court,” Ramkarpal said in a statement on his Facebook page.

On November 14, the PAS-led Kedah government announced that all shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in the state will no longer have their business licences renewed by the local councils.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the move aims “ to tackle the ills resulting from gambling ”.