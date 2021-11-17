Govt open to proposal to develop idle land to drive Malaysia’s economy, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju is pictured in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The federal government is open to suggestions to develop idle land to optimise their use and generate economic activities.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Ali Biju said any party, be it government agencies or the private sector, or even individuals can apply to develop idle land through the state government or through the Federal Land Commission Office.

“Applications to develop idle land under state governments are welcomed but they are subject to rental and occupancy considerations. State governments are ready to give a lease as this will generate economic activities,” he said in the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 in Parliament.

Idle plots of land are categorised as owned land, government land, and reserve land.

In the case of owned land that has been left idle, the right to develop it is up to the owner, with the agreement of the party interested in developing it, the deputy minister pointed out.

“Customary and Malay reserve land are also categorised as owned land and their development, whether through rent or lease, is subject to existing laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, the federal government has also initiated several programmes for graduates, such as agriculture projects, to ensure food security as well as to promote business with the objective of optimising land use and increasing the country’s food production. — Bernama