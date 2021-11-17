Former Melaka exco Abdul Ghafar Atan dies

Former Asahan state assemblyman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan passed away in Melaka Hospital on November 17, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 17 — Former Asahan state assemblyman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan has passed away in Melaka Hospital at about 1.04pm today.

His son, Nor Halis Abdul Ghafar when contacted confirmed the matter, said his late father’s remains would be laid to rest after Maghrib prayer at Kampung Asahan cemetery.

Earlier, the media reported that the late Abdul Ghafar who was the former state Housing, Local Government and Environment executive councillor was receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) after being found positive for Covid-19 last week.

Since November 9, his health condition worsened.

Meanwhile, Alor Gajah Umno deputy liaison committee chairman Datuk Rospandi Leman described the demise of Abdul Ghafar as a big loss over his contributions and service to the people and party.

“I also understand that he was put into an induced coma for 10 days when being treated before he took his last breath.

“The leadership of Alor Gajah Umno expresses its condolences to Abdul Ghafar’s family apart from appreciating and remembering his deeds especially in the division,” he said.

Abdul Ghafar first contested as a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the 11th general election in Gadek state constituency in 2004 and went on to defend the seat in the 12th general election in 2008.

In the 13th general election, the late exco later contested for the Asahan seat and defended it in the 14th general election. — Bernama