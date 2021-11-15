Chinese independent schools crucial to Sarawak’s future development, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Nov 15 — An annual grant of RM10 million that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government has been allocating to Chinese Independent Schools is proof that it has always recognised their contributions, said Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said GPS had always adopted a liberal and open-minded stand as far as education is concerned.

“We really want to prepare Sarawakians, particularly towards meeting the demand of the new economy. We need (people with) degrees that are in demand for future economic development,” he told a press conference after officiating at the opening of Riam Road Secondary School’s academic and administrative block here today.

He said the GPS government recognised the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) because the subjects are more or less similar to the other syllabus and it will be a loss not to recognise it.

On Riam Road Secondary School, Abang Johari congratulated the board of management for their vision to produce students who can adapt to changes, particularly to meet the demands of the future.

“We are going into a digital era by the year 2030 and this is the part of the process called talent development and innovation. I think this school will contribute to form the foundation for students to further their studies abroad,” he added.

Earlier, Abang Johari officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for Miri Sentral, the latest land transport hub in northern Sarawak, which partly involves the development of a bus terminal at Miri Bypass Road here.

Implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the RM23.22 million project will involve the provision of 12 ticket counters, 10 retail outlets, 21 bus platforms, car parks for people with disabilities, two cafes, 15 slots for taxis and a cargo storage room.

The Miri Sentral will take 26 months to be completed and is expected to be operational by January 2024. — Bernama