Report: Kedah bans 4D lottery shops, MB tells buyers ‘to go to Penang’

All shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in PAS-led Kedah will no longer have their business licences renewed by the local councils. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — All shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in PAS-led Kedah will no longer have their business licences renewed by the local councils.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the move aims “to tackle the ills resulting from gambling”, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This is to ensure a Kedah free of gambling, as we all know it has caused the collapse of family institutions and even civilisations besides resulting in debt problems.

“Those who want to buy can go to Penang,” he was quoted telling reporters in Alor Setar after tabling Kedah’s Budget 2022 in the state assembly today.

Sanusi was also reported saying the state government plans to restrict the sales of alcoholic beverages in rural Kedah “where the demand for such drinks are low”.

