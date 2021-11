The Cabinet has allowed the whiskey brand Timah to keep its name.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Cabinet has allowed the whiskey brand Timah to keep its name.

In a statement today Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong along with Domestic Trade and Cooperatives Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the manufacturer will be required to include an additional label on the whiskey bottle to explain its name reference to “bijih timah” or in Bahasa Malaysia a term used for iron ores.

MORE TO COME