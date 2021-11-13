Agong confers ‘Tun’ title to ex-CJ Malanjum and former Felda chairman Raja Muhammad Alias

Former chief justice Tun Richard Malanjum was conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’, November 13, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title “Tun”, to former chief justice Tun Richard Malanjum and former Felda Group chairman Tun Raja Muhammad Alias Raja Muhammad Ali.

The two prominent figures led the list of 44 recipients of the federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s birthday, at the first investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Malanjum, 69, is the recipient of the SSM award for 2020, while Raja Muhammad Alias is among the total 1,207 individuals conferred with the federal awards and medals this year.

Malanjum was appointed as Chief Justice on July 11, 2018 and has served as the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak from 2006 until 2018 before retiring on April 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, Raja Muhammad Alias, 89, was Felda Group chairman from 1966 until 2001 and became Yayasan Felda chairman in 1998. ― Bernama