DAP’s Chin Tong welcomes nod to use official media for Melaka election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A Pakatan Harapan (PH) politician today welcomed the government’s agreement to allow the Opposition to use its official media channels to campaign in the Melaka state election.

“Better late than never. I welcome Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s offer,” former senator Liew Chin Tong said in a Facebook post.

He was responding to Communication and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s announcement.

Liew described the move as a fair response after the government prohibited politicians from all physical and social gatherings in Melaka for the election.

Opposition politicians had cried foul and claimed election candidates from the ruling party may have an unfair advantage as they could use official functions to pitch to voters.

“The campaign ban by Ismail Sabri Yaakob government has made campaigning difficult for everyone, hence it is only fair the government allow access to the official media,” Liew who is from DAP.

“Debates among candidates from key constituencies should also be organised,” he added.

He noted the recent on-air cabotage policy debate between Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported that the government is considering allowing Melaka state election candidates, including the Opposition, to campaign on official television and radio channels.

Annuar said that the government understands the difficulties faced by the candidates to campaign in the new normal.

The Health Ministry, fearing a repeat of the Covid-19 surges nationwide after the Sabah election last September, banned political gatherings in Melaka from October 25 to November 27.

The Election Commission similarly issued its own list of prohibitions during the official Melaka election campaign that kicked off last Monday until November 19.

Door-to-door visits, walkabouts and ceramah — which have been popular ways for candidates, especially those in the Opposition, to engage with voters on the campaign trail — are banned.

Candidates are also prohibited from using stationary vehicles, such as trucks or vans equipped with loudspeakers to deliver their ceramah.

But they can use the vehicles for public speeches as long as it keeps moving and have obtained a police permit to do so.

Melaka goes to the polls on November 20.