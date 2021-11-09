Selangor govt denies approving construction of Sungai Klang Expressway

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the state government had probed into the video clip and found that there was no such project being approved for implementation in Selangor. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — The Selangor government has denied giving approval to the construction of a new expressway named Sungai Klang Expressway (SKE) as alleged in a video clip that went viral on social media recently.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the state government had probed into the video clip and found that there was no such project being approved for implementation in Selangor.

“Instead, we (state government) found that the alleged proposed construction of the SKE showed in the video almost similar to the proposed construction of the Sungai Klang Link (SKL), a project which has received the approval in principle by the State Executive Council on January 17, but the project has yet to be approved by the federal government,” he told a press conference here today.

Izham explained that every highway privatisation project to be implemented in states was subject to the federal government’s approval, while the state governments would only act as the project facilitator so as to ensure compliance with rules and regulations in force.

“We will refer the matter to the State Legal Advisor to see what legal action can be taken against the SKE company, which was believed to have just been established late last year, as the state government had never received any proposal from the company so far,” he said.

Izham added that the circulation of the video, if continued, could cause uneasiness and confusion among the public as logos of several local authorities were being used, implying that the project was approved. — Bernama