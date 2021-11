Tourists throng a stall selling Window Sherbet (Ais Tingkap) in George Town October 15, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases saw a massive jump today with 5,403 new fresh infections reported over the last 24-hours.

This is almost 1,000 cases more than yesterday’s 4,543 cases, with an upward trend observed over the last two days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new infections bring Malaysia’s cumulative caseload to 2,516,255 since the pandemic began.

