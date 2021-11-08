Ex-Melaka CM Idris Haron, running on Pakatan ticket, faces five challengers in Asahan

The candidates are Fairul Nizam Roslan (BN), Danesh Basil (PN), PH's Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pic) and independents — Mohd Noor Salleh, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Nov 8 — There will be a six-cornered fight for the Asahan seat involving Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and three independent candidates in the Melaka election on November 20.

The candidates are Fairul Nizam Roslan (BN), Danesh Basil (PN), Datuk Seri Idris Haron (PH) and independents — Mohd Noor Salleh, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob.

Returning Officer for Asahan Luqmannulhakim Mohamad Idris announced the names at the nomination centre at the Selandar Community College at 10.50 am after the time allocated for submission of nomination papers ended at 10am.

In the last general election, Abdul Ghafar Atan of BN won the seat with a 275-vote majority.

The Election Commission set the polling day for the state election on November 20, while early voting is on November 16.

The state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly after four assemblymen announced that they have lost their confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

The four assemblymen were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Bebas-Pengkalan Batu) dan Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama