Flood mitigation project in areas under IRSDA shows early success, says Sarawak CM

SEBUYAU (Sarawak), Nov 6 — The flood mitigation project along the Sarawak coastal road covering areas under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) has shown early success although it has yet to be fully completed.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the project had shown its effectiveness in preventing saltwater from entering Sebuyau.

Other areas to benefit from the project are Asajaya, Gedong and Simunjan.

“I was informed that there is no more water entering the Sebuyau area because block F (flood mitigation construction area) has been completed. The approved project has a very positive impact, especially on the community in this coastal area,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending a briefing at the Sebuyau sub-district office here, he said the Sarawak government had allocated a total of RM675 million for the project to prevent saltwater from flooding coastal roads and entering agricultural areas.

“In Sebuyau, there are four packages, namely A, D, E and F, which we then divide according to phases. Once the tender is granted to contractors, it must be completed within 24 months,” he said.

In another development, Abang Johari said among other projects being implemented in the Sebuyau area to improve the socio-economy of the people was the Bandar Baru Sebuyau development project.

“We (the state government) have identified sites or areas for the construction of the new town of Sebuyau and we expect that in the next five years with the completion of the Batang Lupar bridge project and the mitigation project, the tourism sector will also develop,” he said.

The Bandar Baru Sebuyau housing project will be developed on an area covering 41.36 acres (about 16.74 hectares) which will also involve the construction of 235 units of affordable homes for locals.

According to a statement from the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) on this housing project, site preparation and earthworks are in full swing, adding that the construction of 39 housing units for Phase One is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

“The development of the Bandar Baru Sebuyau housing project is in line with the government’s good intention to provide affordable housing complete with infrastructure and social facilities for residents in rural areas,” read the statement. — Bernama