Children’s Commission Act under spotlight in Parliament today

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting is expected to focus on the issue of the establishment of the Children’s Commission Act as an independent body with specific jurisdiction to protect the rights and welfare of children in Malaysia.

According to the Order Paper today, the matter is scheduled to be raised during a question and answer session by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) to the minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

During the Ministers’ Question Time, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Kuching City) is set to ask the minister of Transport on the government’s measures to control airfare hikes.

Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Bebas-Tebrau) is slated to ask the home minister about the sectors that are allowed to accept new foreign workers and the number of foreign workers for each sector.

After the question and answer session, government and Opposition MPs will continue the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Friday.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 16. — Bernama