Kedah floods: 241 evacuees still remain at five relief centres

People clean up following the flood in Yan, Kedah October 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Oct 30 ― The number of flood victims in Baling and Pendang districts remains unchanged at 241 from 64 families at five relief centres, as of this morning.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah said in Baling, 46 victims from 11 families have been placed at the Banggol Derom community hall.

“A total of 26 victims from eight families are seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Pari while another 21 evacuees also from eight families are at SK Siong.

“At SK Titi Gantung, there are nine victims from two families. The relief centres are still operational as the flood waters have not receded due to heavy rains,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile in Pendang, 139 victims from 35 families are still at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah. ― Bernama