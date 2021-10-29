Budget 2022: Sugar tax expanded, excise duty for e-cigarette products

Government servants watch Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaking during the tabling of Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat, October 29, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government will extend the excise duty imposed on premixed sugary beverages as well as imposing excise duty on all vape and electronic cigarettes products in order to compel Malaysians towards a healthier lifestyle.

Finance Minister Datuk Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz when tabling Budge 2022 today announced the sugar tax expansion and excise duty for e-cigarette products when tabling Budget 2022 today.

“In order to move towards a healthy lifestyle, the government intends to extend the imposition of excise duty on sugary beverage products in the form of chocolate or cocoa-based premixes, malt, coffee and tea.

“The government also plans to impose excise duty on liquid or gel products containing nicotine used for electronic cigarettes and vapes.

The Sugar Tax was introduced in 2019 and is applicable at the rate of RM0.40 per litre on SSB, where the total sugar content of the beverage exceeds 5 grams/100ml2.