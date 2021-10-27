Melaka Umno blames Pakatan, DAP for state govt’s downfall and triggering by-election

Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh singled out DAP for allegedly colluding with the main actors that orchestrated the fall of the state administration. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― The Melaka state by-election, caused by the fall of an Umno led state administration, would not have happened if Pakatan Harapan (PH) had not empowered those involved, claimed Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Speaking in front of some 300 people tonight at the Umno headquarters for the launch of Barisan Nasional election machinery for the state by-election next month, Rauf singled out DAP for allegedly colluding with the main actors that orchestrated the fall of the state administration.

“It is touted that Umno has led the downfall of its own [state] government but the government would not have fallen if it was not aided by Pakatan Harapan that has interest to topple this government.” he claimed.

Rauf then explained the main actors included former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari and even Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, all of whom he claimed have collaborated to topple the state administration.

This includes the action by these alleged actors to solicit the support of three other assemblymen ― Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) to pull their support from the government.

The election is scheduled for November 20.