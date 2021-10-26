Najib sues ex-AG Tommy Thomas, govt for RM1.9m, claims was maliciously prosecuted

In the lawsuit, Datuk Seri Najib Razak is claiming for a declaration that Tommy Thomas had committed misfeasance in public office, and RM1,941,988 to compensate for the alleged losses that he had suffered so far, general damages, exemplary damages and aggravated damages. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed a civil lawsuit against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and the Malaysian government for having pressed criminal charges against him in four trials, claiming that the then attorney general had allegedly abused his powers to prosecute him.

In the lawsuit filed on October 22 in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Najib is claiming for a declaration that Thomas had committed misfeasance in public office, and RM1,941,988 (or RM1.9 million) to compensate for the alleged losses that he had suffered so far, general damages, exemplary damages and aggravated damages.

In the breakdown of the alleged RM1.9 million loss suffered by Najib so far, these were listed his statement of claim as RM310,115 for “medical expenses suffered due to anxiety and stress caused by the prosecutions”, RM1,005,200 for “consultation fees for audit team to perform documentation review in order to prepare the facts to face the prosecutions”, RM56,673 for “travel expenses from September 2018 to date incurred in relation to fighting the court charges”, RM90,000 for “wasted costs due to being unable to travel overseas due to the conditions of the bail imposed”, and RM480,000 for “engagement of other services, including security personnel and clerical staff in dealing with the charges”.

When contacted by Malay Mail, lawyer Yudistra Darma Dorai — from the law firm who had filed the lawsuit for Najib — confirmed that the lawsuit has been filed, but said it has yet to be served on those being sued.

MORE TO COME