Floods: Melaka fully recovers, Selangor continues to improve

People clean up following the flood in Yan, Kedah October 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Melaka has fully recovered from floods and there is improvement in Selangor but the situation in Kedah remains the same.

In Melaka, the State Civil Defence Force director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said although the floods had recovered in the state, four victims from two families were still housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah relief centre (PPS).

The flood evacuees are still taking shelter at the PPS because power supply at their homes has not been restored.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal said the number of evacuees placed at the three PPS in the state has dropped to 34 victims from 11 families as of 4pm compared to 50 people from 15 families this morning.

The three PPS are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (31 victims), Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (three victims) and Dewan MPKK Kampung Giching (no victims).

In Kedah, State APM Disaster Operations Division chief, Saifuddin Abdullah, said the number of flood victims at Dewan Rakan Sukan PPS in Tanah Merah near Pendang remained at 139 people from 35 families.

He said as of 4pm, Tanah Merah and Kota Setar were experiencing heavy rain. — Bernama