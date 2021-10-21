Two businessmen claim trial to using Istana Kinta as their home address in IC

Mohamad Halmi Warajemini is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court October 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 21 — Two men claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to giving false information by using the royal residence of Kinta Palace as their house address in their identification cards (IC).

The duo, Mohamad Halmi Warajemini, 55, and Affendy Abdul Aziz, 49, who are acquaintances, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read separately before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

Both are accused of giving false information by using Kinta Palace as their permanent address in Malaysia in their ICs at the National Registration Department’s counter in UTC Perak on Level 2 of Pasar Besar Ipoh on October 25, 2015.

They were charged under Sub-regulation 25 (1) (b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 and punishable under the same Regulations.

If convicted, the duo face imprisonment of not more than three years, or a fine of not more than RM20,000, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Sally Chay prosecuted, while the accused were represented by lawyer Mohamad Salihen Mastor.

Earlier, Chay suggested RM10,000 bail for each accused, stating that the offences committed by both accused were serious.

“Based on the investigation, the duo has no permanent address in Perak nor do they have any relatives in the state,” she added.

Affendy Abdul Aziz is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court October 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Mohamad Halmi is from Johor while Affendy is from Selangor.

However, Mohamad Salihen requested a minimum bail by submitting that the duo has no fixed income.

“Mohamad Halmi is a small-time businessman and has a wife and two children, while Affendy, is a cosmetic businessman and has a wife and 10 children aged between one and 22.

“Both of their businesses have been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, before adding that the court could impose additional terms, such as requiring the men to report regularly to the nearest police station in case they absconded.

Judge Norita then fixed RM6,000 bail for each man with one surety.

She also instructed Mohamad Halmi to report to the Kompas police station and Affendy to Subang Jaya police station once a month until the case ends.

She then set December 8 for mention.