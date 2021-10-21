Fadillah: National Centre for Disease Control expected to be completed by end 2025

Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof speaks to the press at the Southern Seberang Perai Department of Works in Nibong Tebal September 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The construction of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), costing RM284 million and located in the Enstek industrial area, Negri Sembilan, is expected to take three years and nine months to be completed, said Senior Works Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that the NCDC, which among other things, aims to integrate and strengthen disease control and prevention activities in the country, was expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“The project involves the construction of the executive centre; the disaster outbreak, crisis and emergency (DOCE) centre, public health reference laboratory (PHRL) and supporting departments,” he told reporters at the presentation of the Letter of Acceptance (SST), at his ministry today.

Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, was present to receive the SST for the NCDC project.

Khairy then handed over the SST to representatives of Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Permata Rebana Sdn Bhd JV, the contracting companies that will build the facility.

Khairy, in his speech, said that the NCDC would not only serve as a disease referral centre but also as a facility to prepare the country in the event of a pandemic in the future.

“As we have been hit by Covid-19, efforts to prepare the country for the disease (in the future) are extremely necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, four other SSTs were also handed over to contractors, namely, upgrading project of Jalan Muar-Tangkak-Segamat in Johor; construction of a road connecting Kampung Guntur to Langkap in Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan; construction of a disaster simulation site for the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) at its headquarters in Pulau Meranti, Selangor, and construction of a new school building comprising 24 classrooms and other facilities at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gong Nangka, Marang, Terengganu. — Bernama