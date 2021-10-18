Senators receive Journal of Malaysian Parliament Volume 1 today

A general view of the Parlimen Malaysia sign in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Members of the Dewan Negara today received the Journal of the Malaysian Parliament (Journal MP) Volume 1-2021 which is an open access and double-blind peer-reviewed publication that contains 11 articles written by local figures, legal experts as well as Members of Parliament (MPs).

Parliament of Malaysia in a statement today said that Journal MP is published annually by its Research and Library Division, adding that its main objective is to publish articles on Parliamentary functions, legislation, practices and procedures as well as issues pertaining to the MPs.

“To ensure that the JournalMP meets international standards and the quality of journal publication, an Editorial Board has been established comprising 11 academics from local and international universities as well as experts from various agencies,” read the statement.

Earlier, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim presented JournalMP Volume 1-2021 to the senators.

The public can also access JournalMP at https://journalmp.parlimen.gov.my to find research and scholarly writings related to the functions and roles of the legislature in a parliamentary democracy system with a constitutional monarchy practised by the country.

Academics and the public are welcome to submit their papers to be published in Volume 2 of the publication and the submission deadline is on November 30. — Bernama