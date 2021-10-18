Deputy IGP: Police prepared for Melaka election, to mobilise external personnel if necessary

The Royal Malaysia Police is prepared to face the Melaka state election including calling for personnel outside of Melaka to assist the smooth process of election if necessary. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Oct 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is prepared to face the Melaka state election including calling for personnel outside of Melaka to assist the smooth process of election if necessary.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said PDRM would ensure the Melaka state election proceeded according to the standard operating procedure as stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN).

“We are prepared on the matter and there are no problems in assisting the Melaka election in all the required aspects including personnel.

“So far the Melaka contingent compliance teams comprising 280 officers and personnel are enforcing the existing laws including Covid-19 SOP. If necessary, we will beef up our personnel according to the situation in the state election,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting food baskets to retired asnaf and personnel as well as asnaf from members of the public at Malim police station here today.

At the ceremony, 40 retired asnaf and personnel as well as asnaf civil servants received the contribution at the event which was also attended by Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced the polling day for Melaka state election on November 20 while the nomination day is on November 8 and early voting is on November 16.

On October 4, EC was officially notified of the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly by Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh after the state government led by Umno lost its majority in the assembly. — Bernama