Tanah Puteh specialist confirms 310 medical frontliners received Covid-19 booster shots at Tanah Puteh health clinic since Oct 15

A medical frontliner (second right) posing with Tanah Puteh health clinic personnel after receiving her booster jab of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. – Photos by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Oct 16 — A total of 310 medical frontliners have received their booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Tanah Puteh health clinic here from Oct 15 to 16.

According to Tanah Puteh family medicine specialist Dr Muhamad Irfan Yasin Ali Uddin, the medical frontiners were from Tanah Puteh health clinic, Sekama and Jalan Bintawa children and mother clinics, Tabuan Community Clinic, Sarawak pharmaceutical logistic branch and Covid-19 One Stop Centre.

“At this moment, we are only focusing on the medical frontliners, and once the MySejahtera mobile application has been updated with Covid-19 booster and third dose feature, we will focus on the adult group with comorbidities,” he said when met this morning during the booster shot vaccination programme.

Dr Muhamad Irfan said the health clinic was still administering second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to students aged between 12 to 17 years, and he thanked Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and his council for assisting in the vaccination programme.

Wee, who also witnessed the booster dose vaccination programme at the health clinic today, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) would always render whatever assistance required in the management of this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Starting Oct 18, the vaccination programme will be moved to MBKS indoor stadium, and the Sarawak Health Department together with MBKS and its councillors will work closely to set up the venue before the starting date,” said Wee.

He also asked members of the public who wished to volunteer for the vaccination programme to come forward as much assistance was still required.

Also present at the booster shot vaccination programme were MBKS councillors Kho Teck Wan and Goh Tze Hui. — Borneo Post Online