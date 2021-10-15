Finas announces Rozita Waty Ridzuan as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) today announced the appointment of its deputy director-general (Management) Rozita Waty Ridzuan as its acting chief executive officer effective tomorrow.

The announcement was made following the expiry of Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri’s contract as Finas chief executive officer today.

In a statement issued here today, Finas expressed its appreciation to Ahmad Idham for his contributions and service during his tenure.

“During Dr Ahmad Idham’s leadership, various efforts were carried out by Finas, especially to ensure the viability of the creative industry sector in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, among others through the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana), Malaysian Creative Capacity Enhancement Programme (MyCAP), as well as welfare initiatives by creative industry activists,” it said.

Finas also wished Ahmad Idham well and that he would continue to excel in the field he chose to be involved in. — Bernama