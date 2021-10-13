Sabah, with only 70pc vaccinated against Covid, allows interstate travel

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 — Sabah has decided to allow movement interstate, going along with the rest of the country as of November 1, despite having only achieved 70 per cent Covid-19 vaccination of its registered adult population.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said that inter-district movement will also be allowed as of October 14.

“The state government is satisfied with the vaccination rate which has breached 70 per cent as of October 11.

“In line with that, we have agreed to allow cross district travel across the state starting 14 October,” he said.

The relaxation is only for adult travellers who are fully vaccinated, adolescents between 12 and 18 who are at least partly vaccinated, and children under 12 years who are accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents.

Interstate travel, including social and tourist entry into the state will also be allowed as of November 1.

Among the additional conditions imposed are that they are vaccinated, show negative on their RTK-Ag or RT-PCR Covid 19 test kits three days before they travel.

Sabah remains the state with the lowest vaccination rate despite a big push by the state health authorities to ramp up vaccination, and catch up with the national average.