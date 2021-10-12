Health Ministry not involved in fixing cost of managing Covid-19 patients’ bodies, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said all the costs were determined by the parties responsible for managing Covid-19 patients’ bodies. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is not involved in fixing the cost of managing the remains of Covid-19 patients, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its Deputy Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said all the costs were determined by the parties responsible for managing Covid-19 patients’ bodies.

As for the cost of cemetery plots, he said it is based on the agreement between the deceased’s next of kin and the cemetery management.

“The management of Muslim Covid-19 patients’ bodies is under the purview of the respective state Islamic religious councils or departments and the charges imposed differ for each state.

“Hospitals under the MOH only serve as a facilitator to the next-of-kin in assisting them with the recommended list of trained mortuary managers in their respective areas but the final decision rests with them,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Zaiedi Suhaili on charges and costs of funeral management for Covid-19 bodies and the extent to which the government will ensure that the matter will not be exploited by irresponsible parties.

Dr Noor Azmi said the MOH had issued guidelines for the handling of bodies of suspected/ probable/ confirmed Covid-19 patients.

“The guidelines are used by all parties, including the MOH, Royal Malaysia Police, state Islamic religious departments as well as the Civil Defence Force,” he said.

On the exploitation of funeral arrangements, Dr Noor Azmi said the MOH had not received any official report on the matter. — Bernama