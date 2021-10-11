What happened to ‘No Anwar, no DAP’? Sacked rep Idris Haron asks after Melaka Umno leaders ask Pakatan for help

Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron speaks during a press conference in Melaka October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Umno should take action against its Melaka liaison chairman and deputy chairman who sought to join hands with its political foes from Pakatan Harapan (PH) just to keep the state government under Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali afloat, former party man Datuk Seri Idris Haron said.

Idris, the Sungai Udang assemblyman who was recently sacked from Umno after withdrawing support for Sulaiman, accused Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof and Datuk Seri Mohd Ali Mohamad of breaking the party stance of “No Anwar, No DAP”, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“Stern action should be taken against both of the state leaders as they have breached the rule of ‘No Anwar, No DAP’, by meeting with Melaka DAP chief and offered the position of state exco and other rewards.

“The offer was given to Melaka DAP if it stands with them, among other rewards, the position of State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee will be given to the DAP,” Idris was quoted as saying.

He noted that DAP had confirmed secret meetings between its party representatives and Ab Rauf, who is the Melaka Umno chairman and the state assembly speaker, and another Umno state leader believed to be Mohd Ali.

Ab Rauf had also admitted to meeting DAP a day before four assemblymen pulled their support for Sulaiman as Melaka chief minister.

To Idris, this was a violation of Umno’s “No Anwar, no DAP” mandate.

Idris said such a meeting was clearly to save the Sulaiman state administration, noting news reports in which Ab Rauf offered several solutions but was rejected by the DAP.

“Who has broken the promise now? Rauf said he did it to save Umno. Same excuse with me. But actions against me are clearly selective,” Idris, the former Melaka chief minister before Sulaiman, was quoted as saying.

Umno had decided at its general assembly last March that any cooperation for the next general election involving PH must exclude the Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or component party DAP.

The 28-seat Melaka state assembly was dissolved on October 4 after four assemblymen declared they would no longer support Sulaiman who is now left with control of 13 seats.

Idris and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundur) were at that time with Umno while the remaining two are Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) was with Bersatu. All three were subsequently expelled from their respective parties.

The last assemblyman was Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu), who was formerly from DAP before becoming an independent who had previously pledged support for Sulaiman.

The Election Commission has reportedly received an official notification about the dissolution of the 14th Melaka Legislative Assembly, but has yet to make an official announcement if polls will be held.