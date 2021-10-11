Health Ministry: Booking for Covid-19 vaccination can be made through private health facilities from today

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement informed that this is being carried out through an adult vaccination booking programme which began today, at 98 selected private health facilities registered under ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Individuals living around the Klang Valley, who have not been given a Covid-19 vaccination appointment or have yet to receive their second dose, can now get immunised for free, at private health facilities other than government health clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement informed that this is being carried out through an adult vaccination booking programme which began today, at 98 selected private health facilities registered under ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth).

“Those living in the Klang Valley, who wish to get their vaccination appointment are required to make a reservation with any of these 98 private facilities,” read the statement.

The programme is specially targeted for the adult population, who have just registered and have not received an appointment or who have missed the first dose or second dose appointment, as well as other groups to be announced by the MOH later.

The programme developed by ProtechHealth is to improve access to vaccines in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as well as to avoid wastage due to uncertainty of vaccine demand.

Incorporated on December 19, 2016, ProtectHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProtectHealth Malaysia (PHM) established under the MOH.

ProtectHealth is also the healthcare scheme administrator for PeKa B40, electronic service provider (ESP) for the Foreign Workers Health Insurance Protection Scheme and the implementer of private medical practitioners and health non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.