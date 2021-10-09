Health Ministry ready with SOP for Melaka election, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said however, MOH was still waiting for the cabinet’s decision on the matter before the SOPs were scrutinised. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has prepared the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the Melaka election and is ready to discuss with the Election Commission (EC) if the polls is given the go ahead.

Its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said however, MOH was still waiting for the cabinet’s decision on the matter before the SOPs were scrutinised.

“We have given our views regarding the SOP election and will leave it to the cabinet to decide whether the election will continue or not.

“If it is held then the MOH already has our views on certain SOPs that need to be taken into account by the EC, it is still too early for us to make an announcement,” he told reporters after officiating the Children’s Ward and launched the MRI Machine as well as the ISO 9001: 2015 Certification at the Mawar Medical Centre, here, today.

The EC received an official notification on the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly last Monday from State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, following the move by four assemblymen in declaring that they had lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership, hence causing the state government led by Barisan Nasional (BN) to collapse. — Bernama