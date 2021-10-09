EMCO in Kampung Bambangan, Telupid to end tomorrow

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement on Facebook today, said the decision was taken based on the Health Ministry’s report. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced on Kampung Bambangan, Telupid in Sabah will end as scheduled tomorrow.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement on Facebook today, said the decision was taken based on the Health Ministry’s report on the Covid-19 situation in the area.

The EMCO at the locality began on Sept 27.

The statement did not name any new localities to be placed under the EMCO and there has been no extension of this order throughout the country today. — Bernama