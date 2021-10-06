Human resources minister: Govt to fix website on undocumented migrant workers recalibration programme soon

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan giving his opening speech during the launch of HRDF Placement Centre in Kuala Lumpur Covention Centre April 6, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The government will resolve the website issue of the recalibration programme for undocumented migrant workers (Pati), which has been dysfunctional since last July, soon.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said it was due to integration or upgrading work of the website by the Human Resources Ministry (KSM) and the Home Ministry (KDN).

“We are integrating the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) and Foreign Workers Integrated Management System (ePPAx).

“After this, we will only have one system,” he told reporters after attending a press conference on a contest to create skills training content in various languages for e-LATiH at Wisma HRD Corp here, today.

He said this in response to a statement by Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham over the dysfunctional website of the recalibration programme.

Saravanan said integration of the two systems was important so that there would be no leakage of the KDN and KSM’s data and to avoid confusion.

On the contest, he said, it would be organised by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) from October 11 to November 10.

He said the contest, which is divided into two categories — general and professional — would focus on the development of skills training content in Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin and Tamil.

The contest offers cash prizes amounting to RM70,000, with the winner in the general category to receive RM3,000, followed by RM2,000 for second place and RM1,000 for third place.

For the professional category, the first prize is RM5,000, followed by RM4,000 and RM3,000 for the second and third place, respectively, with RM1,500 for the fourth place winner and RM550 to fifth place.

The contest is open from October 11 to November 10 and Malaysians who are interested to find out more or submit entries can visit http://elatih.hrdcorp.gov.my/content-competition/.

Saravanan said the online learning hub, e-LATiH ,offered for free by HRD Corp, had attracted more than 146,000 participants and recorded nearly 360,000 admissions in all courses since it was introduced last February. — Bernama