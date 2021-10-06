67.4pc of Sabah’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said as of yesterday, 2,061,944 or 74.8 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have been partially vaccinated. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 — A total of 1,859,799 people, or 67.4 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations as of yesterday.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said as of yesterday, 2,061,944 or 74.8 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have been partially vaccinated.

“Currently, 282,982 teens aged 12 to 17, in Sabah have been partially vaccinated,” he said in a statement tonight.

On the development of Covid-19 cases, the Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that the number of infections in Sabah was not static following a rise yesterday while there was a slight drop of 15 cases for a total of 790 new cases recorded today.

“From that total, 90.38 per cent are category one and two, which only requires self-treatment at home or a quarantine and low-risk Covid-19 treatment centre, and the rest are category three, four and five,” he added.

He said that 1,472 patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 188,294, with 2,627 patients still requiring treatment. — Bernama