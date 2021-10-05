Zahid says Melaka state by-election ‘very dangerous’, suggests declaring Emergency like in Sarawak

In a press conference today, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested considering an Emergency declaration, like what was done in Sarawak prior to the state election there, to prevent a spike in infection cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today cited concerns from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (NSC) on Covid-19, saying it is dangerous to hold snap elections in Melaka.

In a press conference today, he suggested considering an Emergency declaration, like what was done in Sarawak prior to the state election there, to prevent a spike in infection cases.

“I am also of the view that this pandemic issue, based on opinions from the MOH and the NSC, it is very dangerous to have the state election be held within the 60-day period as stipulated under the Elections Act. Then surely, a guide as to what happened in Sarawak perhaps can be followed.

“For that, I feel that the priority for healthcare and addressing this pandemic issue, must be given priority,” he said.

