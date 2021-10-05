Gombak police investigate after bruises found on seven-month-old baby girl placed under babysitter’s care

Gombak district police chief, ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, said that the baby had bruises on her cheeks, left ear and left thigh. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A seven-month-old baby girl suffered bruises on her body after being placed with a babysitter in Taman Selayang Jaya, Selayang near here.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, said that the baby had bruises on her cheeks, left ear and left thigh.

He said that the bruises were noticed by the baby’s 40-year-old mother after fetching the baby, who was placed under the care of the babysitter on Friday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim was sent to the babysitter’s house for the first time at about 9am and was picked up by her mother at 4.30pm the same day.

“While at home, the victim’s mother noticed reddish marks on the baby’s body and she lodged a police report at 6.30pm,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zainal Mohamed said that the medical officer’s examination found that the victim had soft tissue injuries on her left thigh and left side of her face, and she received outpatient treatment at Selayang Hospital.

He added that police had recorded a statement from the suspect, a 60-year-old local woman, to assist in the investigation.

The case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both, he said. — Bernama