Police: Website’s claim of Klang being most unsafe city in SE Asia not true

A general view of Klang a day before the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at Pasar Besar Meru October 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — Selangor police have described the news published by a website which claimed that Klang is the most unsafe city and with the lowest rate of security in South-east Asia as misleading and not true at all.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said information contained in the article, published by Numbeo, regarding the crime index and safety index could not be confirmed in terms of its authenticity and sources.

“The qualitative and quantitative methods of the survey as well as the number of respondents also do not paint a true picture or representation of the whole community in the Klang district,” he said in a statement today.

He said that according to Selangor police’s statistics from January 1 to September 30, 2021, violent crimes had exceeded the threshold value of 31.76 cases or equivalent to six per cent.

Meanwhile, property crime during the same period was below the threshold value of 195.44 cases or equivalent to 13 per cent, he said,

Overall, Arjunaidi said that during the same period, the Klang district was below the threshold value of 163.68 cases or equivalent to eight per cent.

“As such, members of the public are advised not to be concerned or worried about the report put out by the website because it did not give the actual statistics and facts of criminal incidents in the Klang district,” he said. — Bernama