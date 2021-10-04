Malaysia records below 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day; infections soar in Kelantan

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Seberang Jaya Mosque in Butterworth September 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped further to 8,075 cases today, falling below five digits for the second day in a row.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed that Sarawak was still the highest contributor among states and Federal Territories, with 1,189 cases.

Meanwhile, cases in Kelantan soared to 1,020 today — from 729 yesterday — taking the second spot in the list.

This was followed by the 853 cases in Penang, and 781 cases in Johor.

In both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur cases fell, to 686, and 151 respectively.

