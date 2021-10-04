Dewan Rakyat to discuss plans for local SMEs, unlicenced gambling today

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Unlicenced gambling and long-term finance policy, as well as planning for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are among matters to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the question on unlicensed gambling will be raised by Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) to the home minister during the Oral Question and Answer session.

Cha wants to know measures by the government to curb unlicensed 4D gambling activities.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu) will ask Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister to state long-term financial policies and plans to help SMEs and industries that are severely affected by the implementation of the movement control order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will also continue with the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which will be for the last day, followed by replies from the ministers concerned over the next three days.

The 12MP was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday (Sept 27).

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12. — Bernama