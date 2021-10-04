Citing ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, deputy minister wants Bersatu man forgiven for insulting shuttler S. Kisona

Ti urged the public to forgive Borhanudin for his offensive post against Kisona. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker has called on the nation to forgive a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader who insulted national shuttler S. Kisona with remarks of a racial nature.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ti posted a letter of apology signed by Borhanudin Che Rahim — the man who is alleged to have made the controversial post under the Facebook account of Borhan Che Rahim, on October 1.

"I hereby retract my statement and apologise openly to all Malaysians, particularly those who have been affected by the posting.

"I did not intend to talk down any people or race. I will also improve my attitude in the future," read the letter.

In the letter, Borhanudin also offered to resign as Pasir Puteh Bersatu vice-chief in order to take responsibility for his “mistake” and preserve the party's “good reputation”.

Meanwhile, Ti invoked the Keluarga Malaysia slogan, saying that the public’s response against the controversial post was a good sign for the future of the ‘Malaysian Family’.

“This is Che Borhan’s statement of apology for his wrongdoing. If this is a genuine and sincere statement from him, let us together in the strong spirit of Keluarga Malaysia forgive Che Borhan for his mistake which has already been mitigated by the removal of his wrongful post.

“Let us together cultivate unity and friendship with the aim of Keluarga Malaysia. Reject prejudice and misconceptions or racial resentment. To err is human, to forgive, divine.” he added.