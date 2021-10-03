Covid-19: Malaysian Armed Forces ready to set up field hospital in Sibu

A nurse and a doctor take a peek into one of the ICU tents as they set up Field ICU at Kepala Batas Hospital in this file picture taken on May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SIBU, Oct 3 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is ready to assist Sibu Hospital overcome congestion in the Covid-19 patient treatment ward through the construction of a field hospital.

The Ninth Malaysian Infantry Brigade, in a statement today said that the 100-bed field hospital would be used to treat non-Covid-19 patients.

“The construction of the field hospital is divided into four phases. The first phase involves the establishment of holding bay area which will be fully supervised by Sibu Hospital staff, as well as the installation of five TM36 tents.

“The second phase will see the placement of patient beds which will be coordinated by the Sibu Hospital management and under the third phase, the field hospital is expected to be fully operational on October 15,” the statement said.

Under the fourth phase, the field hospital will cease its operation when there is a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and the Sibu Hospital is able to handle its patients as usual. — Bernama