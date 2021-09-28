Flight frequency to Sarawak to increase from 22 to 87 flights weekly from Oct 1, says state transport minister

The flights will be from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Johor Baru, Kota Baharu, Labuan and Singapore to main destinations in the state, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Sept 28 — Effective October 1, flight frequency to Sarawak will be increased gradually from 22 to 87 flights weekly, State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said today.

He said the matter was decided by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its meeting last week.

The flights will be from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Johor Baru, Kota Baharu, Labuan and Singapore to main destinations in the state, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang, he added.

“The decision was made after taking into consideration the gradual reopening of the state’s tourism sector, the high flight fares, travel demand from the public and the new standard operating procedure (SOP) where full vaccinated passengers travelling from within Malaysia are exempted from undergoing quarantine,” he said.

According to him, a meeting would be held today with all airlines and aviation authorities, as well as the Divisional Resident Offices and the Federal Transport Ministry to look into the details of the new flight schedule and ensure its smooth implementation.

“With the gradual increase in the flight frequency to Sarawak, we are expecting an increase in the number of passengers and movement of people into the state starting October 1.

“I would like to remind all passengers to comply strictly with the SOP set by the National Security Council, the Health Ministry and SDMC to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he added. — Bernama