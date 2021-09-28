Court fixes Nov 3 for management of former Batu Maung rep’s money laundering case

Datuk Mansor Musa arrives at the Sessions Court in Butterworth, September 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 28 — The Sessions Court today fixed November 3 for case management of 164 money laundering charges involving RM20.22 million faced by former Batu Maung assemblyman Datuk Mansor Musa.

Judge Ahmad Azahari Abd Hamid set the date after the prosecution’s application to allow all the charges to be tried simultaneously.

On July 12, Mansor, 58, who is the chairman of Koperasi Tunas Muda Sungai Ara Berhad, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to 106 money laundering charges, involving more than RM11 million, allegedly committed between September 2011 and August last year.

On July 15, Mansor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur to 58 counts of money laundering involving RM9.22 million, allegedly committed between December 2008 and May 2015.

The RM500,000 bail imposed by the Butterworth court remains, while the RM200,000 bail set in Kuala Lumpur will be revoked.

Mansor was charged with engaging in money laundering, including receiving money in cash, using proceeds from illegal activities for the purchase of shares, houses and payments to contractors through different companies.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA 2001) which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, if found guilty.

Mansor was also charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the same law with receiving, using and transferring money from a company, which provides a maximum of 15 years’ jail and a fine of up to five times the proceeds from the illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama