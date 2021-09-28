Auditor-General’s Report: Mandatory information not stored properly in NRD’s iJPN system

According to the report, among its effects is that 580 or 0.1 per cent of the 0.56 million birth records having acquired citizenship status, yet there were no detailed descriptions on the method of acquiring the citizenship status in the system. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Information classified as mandatory in the National Registration Department (NRD) has not been stored properly in the main iJPN system, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2 released today.

In addition, 59,946 or 0.3 per cent of the 22.07 million identity card data had discrepancies between the date of birth and the six-digit combination in the identity card number denoting the date, said the report.

“The absence of standard operating procedures (SOP) in terms of reviewing and updating data can cause the information generated in the iJPN System to be unreliable and lack integrity and can pose a risk to the JPN database,” read the report.

The report said that the weaknesses of the iJPN System involved legal aspects as well as mandatory regulations in the processing of identity documents which were not controlled systematically, and there was no integration between modules and sub-modules.

The NRD was recommended to take several improvement measures to overcome the weaknesses and ensure that the management of registration and the issuance of identity documents achieved the set objectives.

The report said that among others, the NRD must ensure that all legal requirements, regulations and mandatory SOPs in the process of registration and issuance of identity documents were established and set as mandatory fields in the iJPN System.

According to the report, the NRD is also recommended to upgrade the NRD system to create an infrastructure that supports the digital environment in terms of registration and issuance of identity documents as well as data storage that is reliable, secure and of high integrity.

The report also said that the management of identity documents at the NRD was satisfactory with the registration and issuance of identity documents of Malaysians managed in accordance with current acts and regulations. — Bernama