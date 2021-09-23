MB: Johor to send Malaysia-Singapore border opening proposal to Putrajaya

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that the proposal was agreed upon and consented to during the state’s special committee meeting on security held virtually today. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 23 — The Johor government will be submitting a proposal to Putrajaya on its implementation of a border opening scheme between Malaysia and Singapore through the Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that the proposal was agreed upon and consented to during the state’s special committee meeting on security held virtually today.

“The state government will send the proposed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the border opening scheme under the DCA to the Special Committee on Pandemic Management,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Hasni added that the state government is also working to further strengthen the percentage of vaccinations here by obtaining data on Johor employees who have received vaccinations in Singapore.

“This is so that they can be immediately updated in the MySejahtera application,” he said, adding that he thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamalludin who was willing to contact his Singapore counterpart to obtain data on Malaysians who have received vaccinations in the island republic.

On Johor’s entering Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), Hasni expressed his gratitude over the development but said that the state must continue to work hard to increase its vaccination rate to the targeted 90 per cent of the adult population.

“As of last Wednesday, the vaccination rate in Johor stood at 73.3 per cent, with a total of 1.98 million adults having completed two doses.

“To accelerate efforts in achieving the target of 90 per cent immunity, all relevant agencies will continue to intensify vaccination programmes including outreach and walk-ins.

“We will also send a task force to identify areas for vaccination, especially for people with special needs,” he said.

Hasni said the vaccination programme for teenagers aged 12 to 18, which started last Monday, was running smoothly.

However, he said that he hopes parents will give their permission, which is the main condition for the teenagers to be vaccinated.

“To the teachers who still refuse to take the vaccine, please think about the effect it will have on the teaching and learning process of students because vaccination is very important in maintaining the safety as well as health of all parties concerned,” he said.

Hasni said with Johor moving into Phase Two of the NRP, the state will be able to enhance its economic recovery efforts with more business premises reopening and economic activities recommencing.

He pointed out that when more tourist attractions, theme parks and resorts reopen, economic activity will be more vibrant and this will have a positive impact on everyone’s incomes.

“The state government also hopes that the federal government can implement the travel bubble to resorts in Desaru, Kota Tinggi and the Mersing islands to further boost the tourism sector,” he added.